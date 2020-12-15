Fortnite Takes on Among Us with The Spy Within Limited Time Mode

Among Us is one of the most popular games of the moment. Fortnite has decided to jump on the bandwagon with a new The Spy Within Limited Time Mode that definitely draws inspiration from the assymetrical multiplayer title.

The premise of Among Us is simple. Players are split into two teams. Up to three players become impostors, sabotaging the ship and killing the other players. The remaining players are crew on a spaceship, having to compete tasks to keep the ship running. They need to identify and vote off the impostors. Thanks to content creators DolphinDom, KKSlider, Bunni_, Wert, Blanky, jstKamui, MackJack, Ritual, and Snownymous, Fortnite now has its own version of this game.

The Spy Within also splits ten players into two asymmetrical teams. Two players become The Spies. They have to kill the other eight players without being identified. They could look especially inconspicuous as Kratos from God of War. The remaining eight players become The Agents. They have objectives to complete to earn gold coins. They also have to work out the identity of the Spies before voting them out of the game. Players can only talk to each other through Meetings, which are called by players when they think they’ve identified a Spy, or at least have their suspicions. The Spies win by eliminating all of the other players. The Agents win by completing all of their objectives.

Completing The Spy Within Challenge Pack will give players exclusive rewards, including an event exclusive skate deck varient. There are also a festive-themed wrap, music track, and glider varient, as well as a chunky XP boost. Challenges include playing matches, completing tasks and quests, eliminating players, and causing damage with a Lever Action Rifle.

The Spy Within is available from today, December 15, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Like all Limited Time Modes, it will eventually be replaced with something else. Get your Among Us fix while you can.

[Source: Fortnite website]