If you’re still in the market for a PlayStation 5, then head over to Best Buy’s website. The retailer will release another batch of consoles within the next half an hour or so.

In a note on its website, Best Buy said that stock will be available online “sometime after” 8 am CT/9 am ET/6 am PT. Presumably, the company is avoiding giving out an exact time because chances are, a traffic surge will send everything crashing. Nevertheless, we’re sure people are going to have their fingers and cursors on their browser’s ‘Refresh’ button so you’re going to have to be super quick with this.

Here’s the full note from Best Buy:

This week is your chance to become the ultimate holiday hero — and to score big on some deals, too! It all starts Dec. 15, when we will restock our online inventory of this year’s coveted PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. They will go live sometime after 8 a.m. Central Time. You don’t even have to change out of your pajamas because these consoles will be sold online only. Get your completed order only through curbside pickup. That same day, we’re also kicking off our 3-Day Sale, featuring thousands of deals on your favorite tech, including TVs, laptops headphones and more. Head over to BestBuy.com to check it out.

Don’t say we didn’t give you a heads-up!

Let us know if you manage to snag a console. In case you don’t, be on the lookout because Sony is, and will be, supplying more PS5s before Christmas.

[Source: Best Buy]