A while ago, we reported that Capcom had suffered a devastating ransomware attack that not only revealed the company’s unannounced projects, but it also publicized personal information of past and present employees including their passport details.

Just when we thought things couldn’t get worse, spoiler-filled details of the upcoming Resident Evil Village (or Resident Evil 8, whatever you prefer) alongside its plot started appearing online. There are screenshots and marketing plans floating around, and it appears that someone managed to get a hold of an early build. We can’t confirm if what we’re seeing is real, but it sure looks convincing and we can at least confirm that the attack did take place. According to Eurogamer, Capcom has refused to meet the ransomware attackers’ demands, which is probably why this information has been deliberately leaked.

We’re not sharing anything here for obvious reasons, but consider yourself warned.

Capcom has already publicly acknowledged that it came under attack and a lot of information was stolen. The leak previously revealed that the publisher is, or was, working on Dragon’s Dogma 2, Street Fighter 6, Final Fight Remake, and much more. Here’s a list of projects that was circulated (and partially confirmed):

Resident Evil Outbreak – Q4 FY21

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Q2 FY22

Street Fighter 6 – Q3 FY22

Rockman [Mega Man in North America] Match – Q3 FY22

Resident Evil 4 Remake – Q4 FY22

Monster Hunter 6 – Q2 FY23

Biohazard Apocalypse – Q3 FY23

“SSF6” – Q4 FY23

Final Fight Remake – Q2 FY24

Power Stone Remake – Q3 FY24

Ultra SF6 – Q4 FY24

Resident Evil Hank [likely, “Hunk”] – Q4 FY24

Resident Evil Village is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.