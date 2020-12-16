Bluepoint Games released a comprehensive patch (v1.004.000) for Demon’s Souls remake a day ago, which didn’t come with any official patch notes. However, players have compiled an unofficial changelog based on their observations.

The patch fixes a number of things like Activity Cards for warping to Archstones, Golden Coin glitch, network settings, and more. Here’s the list so far, courtesy of Reddit user LeeShawBrown:

Activity Cards for warping to Archstones now function correctly.

Message appraisals now display correctly, the text and numbers no longer overlap.

Network setting “Invasion Limit” has been removed.

Network setting “Server Selection” now displays the correct latency(ms). The closest server should now show the lowest ping.

With “Show Helmet” off in the options, a new crossed out eye icon will show on the helmet in the UI.

Golden Coin glitch has been fixed.

Ring of Magical Nature would give a free spell slot by attuning a spell with it equipped, attuning a spell and then removing it. This has been fixed.

Ring of Longevity would allow rapid health regeneration when quickly equipping and removing it. This has been fixed.

Damage numbers now seem to be capped to the enemy’s total health.

Some new DualSense sound effects added for item uses such as consuming warrior/hero souls.

Players are no longer able to break the standard progression route. As an example; this bug made it possible to load 4-4, then warp to say 5-1 and close the game as soon as 5-1 stops loading. Then, upon opening the game again and killing one’s self, it’d warp to 5-4.

As originally intended, you can now obtain the Large Sword of Searching from any curved sword, not just from a scimitar.

When you reload your current area at an archstone, the menu selection will no longer change to the farthest archstone of that world. for example, reloading 5-2 at the 5-2 archstone will no longer set the selection over 5-3 if you’ve progressed that far. It will instead auto select 5-2 to reload your current area quicker.

In the Old Monk PVP encounter, you no longer have to watch the cutscene every time as an invader.

It’s no longer possible to use any gender’s armor type by switching body type at the statue.

Soul signs now show the player’s PSN name instead of their character name.

The host no longer receives Souls from defeated invading phantoms.

De-leveling during PvP no longer exists under any circumstances.

The Black Eye Stone cannot bypass level range restrictions with the use of a password.

Previously, when wearing the Ring of Regeneration with the HUD set to dynamic, the status bars wouldn’t disappear even when health was fully restored, now it correctly disappears at max health.

As an Invader, the character’s health bar will now correctly match the Old Monk’s health bar.

After cooperation, players now get extra time before going back to their own world – enough for a gesture or two of celebration, rather than instantly freezing and disappearing.

Trying to retrieve something from storage will now tell the player they can’t when it exceeds their item burden. Before, it just wouldn’t give any indication.

In world 3-1, the Former Noble’s Wife’s singing will not abruptly cut off when traveling through the area anymore. Players will now hear her singing throughout the level.