Softstar Entertainment, DOMO Studio, and Yooreka Studio have announced that their action role-playing game, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in the West in February 2021. The game is already available worldwide on PC and its PS4 version is available in Asia.

Here’s an official overview of the title:

In the last of Western Han Dynasty, the powerful prime minister of China superseded his emperor and build a new dynasty called Xin. In this year, words appeared on the boulders, stone cattles appeared in fields, and ancient tombs cracked, tremendous signs appeared, told a time of peace and prosperity will come. A peculiar bamboo slip in the crypt of Marquis of Liu was delivered to Court Astrologer’s hand.Unexpectedly, Taishi Mansion was badly damaged by a bizarre fire that night, and all his family was killed in the fire and the bamboo slip disappeared. Ten years later, the prosperity mentioned in the prophecy has never come. A decade of war and famine, the people were miserable, and the chaos had spread among the country. At this time, the bamboo slip which had disappeared for 10 years emerged again, it caused an uproar…

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII features a real-time combo-based combat system. It contains elements such as Active Skills, Dodge, Block, and Riposte. There is also the Elysium Scroll, which is “capable of absorbing monsters, creating items, and more.”

We’ll update our readers when a specific release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.

Any of our readers picking this one up?

[Source: Gematsu]