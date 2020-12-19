CD Projekt RED has provided yet another update on Cyberpunk 2077 refunds. Its statement, which pertains to physical copies of the game, comes days after reports that retailers like GameStop were denying refunds.

In a note on Twitter, CDPR said that it wants anyone who wants their money back to be able to do so regardless of the version of Cyberpunk 2077 they own. To this end, the developer is willing to foot the bill out of its own pocket. If your local retailer refuses a refund, simply email [email protected] by the previously specified deadline of December 21st, and CDPR will get back to you once the request submission window closes.

We’re hearing reports that retailers like Best Buy have started offering refunds so if you want to part with your copy, make sure you contact your retailer right away.

Meanwhile, CDPR’s marketing partner Microsoft has also extended its digital refund policy to offer full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077. “While we know the developers at CD Projekt RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles,” wrote Xbox Support. “To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one. To request an Xbox refund for Cyberpunk 2077, please follow the steps listed on our Xbox refund page.”

The embarrassment for CDPR’s management has been amplified by international news channels picking up the story, which has already appeared on sites like Reuters. A ResetEra user shared the following clip of the developer getting roasted on the BBC for its bizarre statements:

Ouch!

[Source: CDPR, Xbox Support, ResetEra]