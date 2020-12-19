Sucker Punch Productions released Ghost of Tsushima patch 1.18 yesterday, which is geared towards improving the Legends mode. Thanks to player feedback, the developer has introduced a new feature to assist players in filling out their parties for the Raid, and address the issue of mid-match quitters soiling the experience in Survival.

There isn’t a list of patch notes to share, but here’s how Sucker Punch describes ‘Fill Party’ options:

This new tool helps you fill your party for Gold and Nightmare Survival missions, Nightmare Story missions, and yes, all three chapters of The Tale of Iyo Raid. Because playing on these modes – especially if your intention is to complete all bonus objectives – requires organized, carefully constructed groups for an optimal experience, rather than simply matching you into a random game, our goal with these new options is instead to make sure you can find a group that’s tailored to your needs. Using these Fill Party options, you (alone or with 1-2 members in your party) can search for players to complete your party of four based on your goals. This can include aiming to complete all Bonus Objectives, aiming to complete Story missions without getting wounded, completing Raid chapters with all Oni Chests, etc., as well as the option to only find players with microphones enabled. If you’ve been hoping for matchmaking in order to play the Raid, Fill Party is the way to go!

Sucker Punch warned that using Fill Party options may increase wait times because players will be setting specific parameters. How long you wait will depend on how specific your parameters are.

[Source: Sucker Punch]