Lawyers in CD Projekt RED’s home country Poland are considering filing a class-action lawsuit against the developer for “misrepresentation” of Cyberpunk 2077 “in order to receive financial benefits.”

An article published in The New York Times first revealed that lawyers as well as investors unhappy with the situation are considering their legal options, and things are looking pretty grim on that front for CDPR because the company’s management has been caught making blatantly false statements about the state of the game.

“I am a Warsaw attorney, and at the same time, a CDPR investor,” wrote advocate Mikołaj Orzechowski on Bankier.pl. “In connection with the recent events – and in particular the suspension of the sale of Cyberpunk 2077 [on the PlayStation Store] – we are currently analyzing, together with the law firm’s team, the grounds for bringing a class action together with the notification of the possibility of committing a crime under Art. 286 of the Penal Code: misrepresentation in order to obtain financial benefits.”

We saw this coming, but it seems to be happening a lot sooner than we thought.

The New York Times revealed that it was one of the outlets that quizzed CDPR about console review codes, and was told by a spokeswoman that the developer plans to “hold off sending our console codes until close to launch” in order to “send them securely.” However, the reality was something different. As it turned out, CDPR withheld console review codes because Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly unplayable on last-gen consoles. The studio went on to admit that it simply didn’t pay attention to those versions.

[Source: Bankier.pl via NY Times]