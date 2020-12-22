PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 23, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Darkness Rollercoaster – Ultimate Shooter Edition $11.49

GOOD DOG, BAD DOG $4.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

60 Parsecs! $9.99

60 Seconds! Reatomized $9.99

Arcade Archives MARKHAM $7.99

Artists of the World Bundle $79.99

Auto Chess: Founder’s Pack $9.99

Avatar Full Game Bundle Christmas Break Head to Head $6.99

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle $39.99

Black Desert Free

Brunswick Pro Billiards $19.99

CATTCH $9.99

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Free Access Free

Christmas Break $6.99

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! $24.99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse $34.99

Goetia $9.99

HIQ ACE Unlimited Free

Infinite Arrow $5.99

Infliction: Extended Cut $19.99

KAUIL’S TREASURE $5.49

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame $49.99

NEKOPARA Vol. 4 $14.99

Outbreak: The New Nightmare PS5 $14.99

Override 2: Super Mech League PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Override 2: Super Mech League Ultraman Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $39.99

PBA Pro Bowling 2021 $24.99

The Perplexing Orb Bundle Pack $13.99

The Perplexing Orb Complete Edition $6.99

Rhythm of the Gods $7.49

Seeds of Resilience $13.99

Sparkle 2 PS4 & PS5$7.99

Sparkle 4 Tales $9.99

Sparkle Unleashed PS4 & PS5 $7.99

Towaga: Among Shadows $14.99

Ultimate Fishing Simulator $29.99

When the Past was Around $8.49

Next Page: European Update »