Publisher PQube and developer Studica Solution have announced that their 2D arena shooter, Gravity Heroes, will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on January 22, 2021.

Players will fight hordes of enemies as a member of the Gravity Heroes. Equipped with the ability to manipulate gravity, players will be tasked with restoring balance between humans and machines in a futuristic world. New weapons and power-ups are available as the game progresses.

An official overview and key features are as follows:

With incredible pixel art aesthetic, classic arcade style platform based shooting combined with the innovative Gravity Shifter mechanic, Gravity Heroes is a unique combination of retro titles we loved and modern indies that push the boundaries.

Control Your Gravity – Take on the robotic hordes on the walls, floors, and ceilings as you shift and control your center of gravity with Gravity Heroes‘ unique ‘gravity shifter’ mechanic. Dodge enemy projectiles, meet enemies head-on landing on walls and ceilings or simply navigate around each stage by shifting your gravity.

– Take on the robotic hordes on the walls, floors, and ceilings as you shift and control your center of gravity with Gravity Heroes‘ unique ‘gravity shifter’ mechanic. Dodge enemy projectiles, meet enemies head-on landing on walls and ceilings or simply navigate around each stage by shifting your gravity. Discover the Reason Behind a Robotic Uprising – Take your place as a member of the “Gravity Heroes” as you investigate the mysterious reason behind a broken peace treaty between humans and robotic-beings called synthetics in Story mode. Play solo or team up with up to three friends as you take on synthetic hordes and colossal bosses.

– Take your place as a member of the “Gravity Heroes” as you investigate the mysterious reason behind a broken peace treaty between humans and robotic-beings called synthetics in Story mode. Play solo or team up with up to three friends as you take on synthetic hordes and colossal bosses. Team Up With, or Take On Friends – Get lost in hectic couch-based local multiplayer! Either team up with friends and family and take on the hordes in ‘Survivor mode’ or unleash your competitive side in ‘versus mode’. Pick your character and strap in for hours of fun!

[Source: Gematsu]