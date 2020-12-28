Ubisoft’s post-launch plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla include continuously updating and evolving the game based on player feedback. That’s according to producer Julien Laferrière, who told Game Informer in an interview that part of the reason Odyssey was so successful for the developer was that it listened to players.

I think Odyssey was very successful in listening to its player base. When looking at Valhalla’s post-launch plans, it was important to me to have quality-of-life fixes in there, and also be able to react to the new platforms, because they continue improving. We’ve got great reception on PS5, Series X, and PC as well; people are definitely enjoying the high-end capabilities of the game, so we want to continue to capitalize on that. This isn’t meant to sound like bulls— or cliché, but for me, it’s about hearing what the player base is saying and reacting to that, on top of the extra content and the features.

Elsewhere in the interview, Laferrière revealed that the development team was hoping to include naval combat in Valhalla but it didn’t quite work out like it did in Odyssey.

“We actually found out that Vikings were not doing much naval combat; we thought they might be shooting flaming arrows like in Odyssey, but they just didn’t do that,” Laferrière continued. “So, we said, ‘There’s no sea in our map, only rivers…we’re going to treat the ship more like a vehicle.'”

[Source: Game Informer]