Best Family Game is a returning category that celebrates games that provided wider accessibility to everyone in the family, whether you’re an adult, a child, or somewhere in between. Best Family Game isn’t neccessarily about a game being “easy,” but rather having a family-friendly veneer that everyone can enjoy together. From the magic wonder of Dreams and Sackboy, to the cartoonish silliness of Crash, this year’s nominations told incredible stories, challenged players, and brought people together. As a quick reminder, here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Family Game in 2020.

Best Family Game 2020 Winner

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was one of the PS5’s most understated launch titles, but one that delighted us the most. Untethered from the creative aspects that could weigh down LittleBigPlanet, Sackboy is free to simply be a wonderful platformer. Featuring up to four player cooperative play, bright and intricate visuals, and one of the best gaming soundtracks we’ve ever heard, Sackboy is a treasure that anyone can enjoy.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

You overwhelmingly agreed with us on this one and chose Sackboy: A Big Adventure as the Reader’s Choice winner too. As a cross-generation game on both PS4 and PS5, and both online play and saves that carry between the two, it’s not just a great game for the whole family, but one that’s highly accessible for anyone who didn’t manage to pick up the new system this year, even if it’s notably one of the best PS5 launch titles.

