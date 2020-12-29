Following hot on the heels of the multiplayer free play week that’s just happened in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, developer Treyarch has revealed another double XP period for both their game and Call of Duty: Warzone. Players can make use of the New Year’s break to level up even quicker than usual.

Even though the promotion is being called a double XP weekend, the period actually lasts for four days. The XP bonus begins at 10am PT on December 31 and ends at 10am PT on January 4 in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. It’s time to head towards Prestige Master and grab those Prestige Keys to use in the Prestige Shop added earlier this month. As progress is synced between the two games and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you may as well make use of the Double XP to grab stuff in the latter game too.

Earlier today, a returning game mode went live in Black Ops Cold War. 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only features the same ruleset as the conventional 2v2 Gunfight mode, only players have sniper rifles. Each team deathmatch round lasts for 40 seconds, with a ten second Overtime period taking place if neither team has been eliminated during that period. In the Overtime period, a team can win by either killing the remaining members of the other team or by capturing the Overtime flag. The winning team is the first to six rounds.

3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only joins five other playlists in the current Black Ops Cold War period; those are Face Off, Raid 24/7, Nuketown Holiday 24/7, 2v2 Gunfight, and Prop Hunt. Over in Warzone, the new Rebirth map shifted to Mini Royale Quads, sending Rebirth Resurgence away for the time being. With the new modes and maps added with Season One on December 16 as well, there’s plenty to keep players occupied as they make the grind to Prestige Master that little bit shorter.



[Source: Treyarch Studios on Twitter]