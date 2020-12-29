Reddit user Sybekul has shared a video clip from Cyberpunk 2077, which showcases an unused monorail system hanging above Night City.

If you look up in the game, you’ll spot rails alongside the elevated freeway network. Sybekul landed on the train tracks, and found an unfinished train station. There are doors that lead to the inside of what is called the Night City Area Rapid Transit (NCART) station, which V can interact with, suggesting that NCART was originally meant to be a functioning monorail system but was either scrapped, or will be added in later.

Without further ado, check out the video below.

It’s not uncommon for ideas to be left out of the final product during the course of development. However, it’s understandable why players think Cyberpunk 2077 developers simply ran out of time. After a lengthy development period and several delays, the game was released in a lackluster state, leading to apologies, refunds, and more recently, lawsuits.

For its part, CD Projekt RED has vowed to defend itself in court and has promised to make things right. If this monorail system was planned for use later, it’ll be a while before we see it in action considering the studio has pledged to fix Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen consoles first before exploring other content additions. A few hotfixes have already gone live, with bigger patches planned for early 2021. We’ll update our readers when they go live.

[Source: NME]