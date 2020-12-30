Japanese publisher Koei Tecmo has shut down its official websites in multiple regions following a cyber attack.

“Due to the possibility of an external cyber attack on this website, it is temporarily closed as we investigate the issue,” reads a notice, which was first spotted by Bleeping Computer’s Lawrence Abrams on December 26th. The news started making rounds yesterday, and as of this writing, the websites are still down.

According to a post on a hacker forum, the attackers have access to email addresses, passwords, IP addresses, user names, dates of birth, countries, and more. “There are FTP credentials on the shell I found and I would be happy to share those with you if you bought the shell as well as multiple Twitter secrets for their Twitter accounts that they have,” wrote the attacker.

A number of publishers have been under ransomware attacks over the last month or two, the most notable of which was an attack on Ubisoft that ended up in the release of Watch Dogs Legion‘s source code, and an attack on Capcom that not only revealed employee data, but also ended up leaking internal documents pertaining to the company’s projects, sales and financial data, and much more. The attack on Capcom also ended up revealing a number of titles that either were in development at one point, or are still in development, including Dragon’s Dogma 2, Street Fighter 6, and Final Fight Remake.

If you have an account registered with Koei Tecmo, we suggest changing your password as soon as possible.

[Source: Bleeping Computer]