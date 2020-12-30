Sony Interactive Entertainment Sets Up a New HQ in Singapore

Back in July, Sony Interactive Entertainment reorganised their operations in Asia. The South East Asia market was previously being run out of an Asia Hub in Hong Kong. According to Geek Culture, now those operations have moved to a brand new HQ in Singapore.

The hub in Singapore is known as the Asia Business Operations Department of Sony Interactive Entertainment. As the Asia West region, it will deal with operations in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. Katsuhiko Murase is now head of the department and has just finished his quarantine period having recently moved to Singapore. Murase has presided over PlayStation operations for years, with credits on games like Gran Turismo Sport, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ratchet & Clank, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. He said:

The new organization structure and set up of Asia hub in Singapore will be leading the Asia teams to continuously expand the PlayStation business with their extensive working experience and business knowledge. We have confidence to further reinforce its business and operational strength to continue to spearhead and remain the leader in the constantly evolving business environment.

Joining Murase in Singapore will be Mustafa Yiğit, who is Senior Director and Commercial Lead. He’s been with the company for nine years and was previously Managing Director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Hong Kong for just under 18 months. Before that he was Country Head of PlayStation Turkey for just under five years. Completing the team at Singapore is Jacqueline Chiu. She has been General Manager and Asia Marketing Communication Lead of SIE Hong Kong for 13 years.

The new headquarters will be the reason the PlayStation 5 console made its way to Asia so soon after its release in North America and Japan. Despite delays on announcing the release date for Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, the PS5 arrived on November 19, a week after North America.

[Source: Geek Culture]