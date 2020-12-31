Actors bring more than just their voices to video games. The technology that allows actors to do full performance capture means video game actors are actors, and 2020 was another landmark year of incredible performances across a number of genres. It was tough to narrow this one down to the nominees, and even more difficult to pick a winner, but only one performance can win the award for the year. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Performance in a Game in 2020.

Best Performance in a Game 2020 Winner

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima was an enthralling new IP from Sucker Punch, but it was aided by the performances from the cast, which brought this world to life in special ways. Daisuke Tsuji poured himself into the samurai Jin Sakai, forced to choose between honor while he watches his home burn, or dishonorable actions to protect his home and loved ones. Tsuji perfectly captured those tortured moments as Jin fights between tradition and evolution, sacrificing parts of himself and his history in order to ensure a future for those around him, truly becoming the Ghost of Tsushima.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

A new character to the series, Laura Bailey’s Abby was divisive, to say the least, and a core part of much of the narrative twists and turns that The Last of Us Part II takes you on. Laura Bailey perfectly captures this person that we can understand, but also want to hate, crafting an empathy for the “villain” made entirely by our perspective on the characters within the story. Despite much of the unfounded attacks she fielded from a subset of the internet fandom, our readers voted Bailey as the Reader’s Choice winner for best performance this year.

