Nearly every game lets you “shoot,” whether its a gun or some kind of ability or anything else. As we define shooters here, we require the ability to aim with a reticle and fire a projectile of some sort, which means shooters can be first-person or third-person, but shooting must be a central mechanic to the game. Whether its firing guns in the warzone, in space, or from spaceships, these are the shooter highlights of the year. Which of those is the best though? Well, that was up to the votes to decide. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Shooter in 2020.

Best Shooter 2020 Winner

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Read our review.

For another year running, Destiny 2 wins the shooter of the year award with its latest expansion, Beyond Light. The reason Destiny 2 works so well as an ongoing game is that it just feels great to play. Bungie is unmatched when it comes to crafting some of the best shooter mechanics the video game industry has ever seen. While we really enjoyed pretty much everything else on this list (hence them getting nominations in the first place), a few of us just couldn’t help returning to Destiny 2 time and time again because of just how much fun it is to play. Massive new yearly expansions keep it in the running each year, and it keeps winning, waiting for something to come knock it off its throne.

Reader’s Choice Winner

DOOM: Eternal

DOOM: Eternal was a brutal, fast-paced, demon slaying shooting gallery with some of the most viscerally satisfying shooting mechanics as demons exploded in bloody bits under the power of your arsenal. While our readers normally flock to the biggest shooter of the year (Call of Duty), 2020’s vote went to the demon-slaying DOOMguy himself.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday January 1.