As a closer to 2020, this week has been a long week of PSLS year-end awards, and we’ve honored plenty of great releases. Even if games didn’t win, just being nominated gives attention to games that deserve the spotlight, and there were also plenty of other honorable mentions that didn’t even make the nomination list. 2020was an awesome year for games all around, and it’s all been building to this moment. Before we reveal which game won our top spot, here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Game of the Year in 2020.

Game of the Year 2020 Winner

The Last of Us Part II

Read our review.

Mirroring the nominations and close vote tallies from our Best PlayStation Exclusive award, our Game of the Year also goes to Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II. We’ve already said a lot about The Last of Us Part II throughout our awards week, so let this quote from our review tell you why it’s worth taking the top spot this year:

“It’s an empathetic emotional journey that recontextualizes the idea of the hero at the center of the story through new perspectives and unique methods of storytelling that only video games are capable of. It’s a multi-faceted experience with symmetry, details, and layers that players will be discussing for years. Polish and production values not only meet but exceed the level of Naughty Dog quality that players have come to expect. The Last of Us Part II is an era-defining game, a perfect companion to the first that harmonizes with, rather than smothers, that original pivotal ending, crafting an unforgettable and emotionally challenging narrative with these beloved characters.”

Reader’s Choice Winner

Ghost of Tsushima

Also mirroring the vote from the Best PlayStation Exclusive category, our readers chose Ghost of Tsushima as Game of the Year, just beating out The Last of Us Part II by a few votes. It’s clear that players were enthralled by the Sucker Punch epic, hence it winning multiple awards this year from both our staff and readers.

The Last of Us Part II took second place for our readers, followed by Final Fantasy VII Remake in third.

Now that we’ve revealed our Game of the Year, don’t miss our full lineup of winners and nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ve gathered all 29 categories in one place so that you can easily see which games got top honors this year. Thank you to all of the amazing developers and publishers that made games this year. Thank you to our readers for participating and voting in our Game of the Year awards. 2020 is thankfully over, and I’m looking forward to seeing which games grace this list next year as we enter the first full year of the new generation of consoles. Happy 2021!