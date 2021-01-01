The Most Anticipated Game category is a fascinating one that can dictate the following year’s game of the year list and set up which games will be the most talked about. Last year’s list included heavy hitters like Final Fantasy VII Remake and The Last of Us Part II, but also had disappointments like Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Avengers. Due to so many great games set to come out this coming year, we included more than our usual five in the nominations. Looking ahead to the first full year of next-gen consoles, here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Most Anticipated Game of 2021.

Most Anticipated Game of 2021 Winner

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

This one was a pretty divided vote, with everyone excited for different things next year, but the one that eventually rose to the top was Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Perhaps one of the first games to really utilize the power and possibilities of the PS5, everything we’ve seen from Rift Apart has us both nostalgic for Ratchet & Clank, while excited to see how Insomniac utilizes the capabilities of the next-gen console. While we’re hotly anticipating games like the God of War sequel too, we just haven’t seen enough (read: any) of it yet to generate as much hype as we have for the soon-to-be-released Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Reader’s Choice Winner

God of War Sequel

Our readers didn’t care that we haven’t seen much of anything about it yet. After the resounding success that was God of War 2018 (our Game of the Year winner for that year), you’re confident that the sequel is going to be nothing short of incredible. Commonly referred to as God of War Ragnarok, though not yet officially named as such, the God of War sequel will explore events following the conclusion of the 2018 game, pitting Kratos against even more of the Norse pantheon after some surprising reveals at the end of the original game.

Don’t miss our full lineup of winners and nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners today, leading up to the Game of the Year award.