Ever wondered what God of War would look like in first-person view? Wonder no more! YouTube user Speclizer (via SP1st) has published eight minutes of the 2018 title running in first person via a mod. The video is intriguing enough to get a nod from director Cory Barlog. Without further ado, check out the video below.

WARNING: If you haven’t played God of War, this video may spoil the plot for you.

Over on Twitter, Speclizer published a funny clip (below) of an invisible Baldur fighting Kratos – something he encountered while playing around with God of War‘s files.

Invisible Baldur. Happened when I was messing with the game files. pic.twitter.com/S3SgkXlsxs — Speclizer (@Speclizer_) December 31, 2020

God of War released to universal acclaim and has since generated $500 million in revenue for Sony Interactive Entertainment. The Santa Monica Studio series has sold over 51 million copies since its inception. Creator David Jaffe recently got his hands on the 2018 release and was left positively impressed.

A sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is currently in development. However, it’s unclear if the title will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive or a cross-gen release. SIE CEO Jim Ryan was quizzed about this in a recent interview, but he declined to comment. Meanwhile, Sony has confirmed that Horizon: Forbidden West will release on both the PS4 and PS5. The current-gen version will be built from the ground up to utilize the new hardware.

