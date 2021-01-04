One of the complaints about the PlayStation 5 is the sheer size of the console. I personally stand the console at the side of my television because it won’t fit in the units underneath it. Not to worry, though; help is at hand. Furniture giant IKEA has come up with a plan, as noticed by Imgur poster JFP1. They’ve recreated the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles for their displays so customers can try to fit them into their preferred choice of storage unit.

In case customers are uncertain of their purpose, the PlayStation 5 models even ask “which IKEA media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, gaming console?” Each also comes with measurements of height, width, and length in centimeters, helpfully rounded to inch measurements in typical IKEA fashion. The PS5 replica is approximately 80mm wide, “rounded to 4″, cuz curves” for example.

The IKEA models even match the consoles color schemes, so you can match them to your furniture. As such, customers have plenty of storage options to try, and you won’t have to worry about getting home and your new console not fitting in your new furniture.

IKEA likely feels this step is needed because the PS5 is the biggest console in modern history. There have even been diagrams to show the console sat next to a PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and an Xbox Series X. The size is to guarantee a “dramatic improvement in performance” according to SIE’s Mechanical Design Department and Hardware Design Division VP Yasuhiro Ootori, as well as it being more cost effective.

Despite its size, the console doesn’t actually weigh as much as people might think; the disc version clocks in at 4.49kg thanks to the weight of the disc drive. While I stand my console vertically, the PS5 can be used horizontally too as there’s no difference in the fan’s ability to cool the console between the two positions.

It’s not clear if these console models are in all IKEA stores yet, but it stands to reason that the furniture giant would want to help out any new console adopters trying to find the right thing for their setup.

[Source: Imgur]