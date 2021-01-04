The Persona soundtracks are headed to Spotify, and they’ll be here before you know it. Available to stream right at midnight on January 5th, this new collection of classic music brings most of the Persona series OSTs to the streaming service, including many of the side games and offshoots. That’s a grand total of 746 songs from everything as recent as Persona 5, reaching as far back as Persona 2.

At midnight, on January 5th… Persona [Original Soundtracks & more] will be available on @Spotify Playlist with all albums: https://t.co/lwIU3If6Gk pic.twitter.com/N4YyBvoDuo — AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist) January 4, 2021

Spotify releases usually work on Eastern Time, so those on the west coast could be jamming out to Persona tunes as early as 9 PST tonight. While the link above will take you to the full playlist, none of the 746 songs can be played until the official release. Add it to your saved playlists, and eagerly await launch with the rest of us.

Here’s the full lineup of what will be available:

Main game soundtracks:

Persona 5 OST

P4 & Golden OST

P3 & FES OST

P2 Sound Collections

Additional game soundtracks:

P4 Dancing All Night OST

P4 Arena Ultimax OST

Never More -Reincarnation: Persona 4-

P3 & P4 Vocal Sound Collection

PQ & PQ2 OST

MUSIC FES 2013

SUPER LIVE 2015

Absent from this list are many of the newer releases, including the rhythm game collection of Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, the 2020 release of Persona 5 Royal, and the upcoming Persona 5 Strikers. The only Persona game soundtrack included from the last few years is Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, which released in Japan in late 2018 and worldwide mid-2019. With any luck, these soundtracks will also eventually be added to Spotify in the future, though there’s no confirmation currently of anything outside of the announced OSTs above.

In July 2020, it was announced that the Persona series had achieved 13 million sales across all titles. The franchise has gained a lot of worldwide notoriety in the past few years, starting with the Western release of Persona 5 in 2017, which garnered a lot of attention from people who had missed out on the series prior to this. Persona 4 Golden is widely considered to be one of the best PlayStation Vita games available, and there are demands for a console remake to allow more players to enjoy it.

For now, we’ll just have to wake up, get up, get out there when the majority of the Persona OSTs hit Spotify tonight.