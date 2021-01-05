Crytek’s next AAA project looks to be a sandbox first-person shooter, if multiple job listings are anything to go by.
As spotted by Wccftech, the Crysis developer has a number of open vacancies, the descriptions of which specifically mention an unannounced project. There seems to be an emphasis on recruiting developers who have prior experience working on sandbox FPS games.
As an example, the job description for a Game Designer states:
Requirements
- 2+ years as a Game Designer in the video games industry.
- 1 or more shipped AAA titles on PC or Console, preferably a FPS.
- Strong knowledge of the principles of game design theory.
- Strong documentation skills.
- Solid verbal and written communication skills in English.
- Ability to create high level design documentation and game concepts.
- Deep passion for gaming, preferably FPS sandbox games.
The project seems to be in development at Crytek’s Frankfurt studio.
Back in November, hackers reportedly got a hold of Crytek’s internal documents, which revealed a number of unannounced projects that the studio is/was working on. The leaked material made references to a Crysis battle royale game named Crysis Next, Crysis VR, Robinson 2, Hunt Mobile, and Ryse Next.
Crysis Next was described in the documents as follows:
A free-to-play battle royale game where hundreds of players collide in fast-paced combat. Visual customization, adaptive nanosuit powers, and visually spectacular combat in an immersive world creates the ultimate live streaming experience. The Crysis franchise has all the features to make a battle royale stand out. The gameplay. The style and setting. High production value.
We’ll update our readers when we have more information.
