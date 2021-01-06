Cyberpunk 2077 PC players recently unearthed files that revealed unused romance options within the game, which they subsequently speculated were cut from the game.

Potential spoilers ahead.

Cyberpunk 2077 allows V to romance Judy only if the character has a female body and voice. As reported by Eurogamer, modders found files that suggested a male V was also able to romance Judy at some point in development, leading many to wonder if the content was cut from the final game. However, upon restoring the content (which includes voice lines), some inconsistencies were found. For example, in one scene involving male V and Judy, V is referred to as a female by a NPC.

Upon being contacted by Eurogamer, CD Projekt RED clarified that the aforementioned option wasn’t cut from the game. Judy was always meant to be romanced by a female V, but the localization team recorded the entire dialogue in both male and female voices just in case.

CD Projekt RED’s statement reads:

It was simply more convenient and easier for our localisation team from a production point of view to record all lines with both voices, so we could avoid missing something by mistake that would require future recordings. This was done with pretty much everything just to be on the safe side although it can vary between the different languages. Judy was always only a female V romance partner and that was the artistic vision from the start, there was no male romance option cut from the game.

Those who want to romance Judy with a male V will have to play a modified version of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

[Source: Eurogamer]