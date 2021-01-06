Developer Clever Beans and publisher Deep Silver have announced that their upcoming dark fantasy action game, Gods Will Fall, is now available to preorder. Preorder bonuses and a ‘Valiant Edition’ were also detailed.

Those who preorder the standard edition will receive Hunter’s Head Gear. Preordering the Valiant Edition will grant you access to Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC alongside Hunter’s Head Gear.

Valiant Edition contains the following:

Three New Gods – Enter and battle your way through three new infernal god realms. Each of these uncharted hellscapes, inhabited by abominable swarms of minions, will be a grueling test to your mettle.

– Enter and battle your way through three new infernal god realms. Each of these uncharted hellscapes, inhabited by abominable swarms of minions, will be a grueling test to your mettle. New Weapon Classes – Play as two new barbarous warrior types, each with their own unique death-dealing style of combat.

– Play as two new barbarous warrior types, each with their own unique death-dealing style of combat. New Items – A windfall of new gear and provisions to aid your clan in battle and turn the tides of war.

– A windfall of new gear and provisions to aid your clan in battle and turn the tides of war. New Skills – New methods of melee to further expand your warrior’s combat system and ensure the apt champion is chosen for the battle that lies ahead.

– New methods of melee to further expand your warrior’s combat system and ensure the apt champion is chosen for the battle that lies ahead. Overworld Extras – As you traverse the tranquil overworld, keep your eyes peeled and unearth the hidden secrets now spread across the serene landscape.

– As you traverse the tranquil overworld, keep your eyes peeled and unearth the hidden secrets now spread across the serene landscape. Warriors Garb – Suit up your clan in the finest battle-ready attire and headgear for extra swagger as they enter the fray.

Gods Will Fall tasks protagonists with freeing humanity from the Gods’ evil rule because those who don’t blindly worship them and submit to their demands suffer a slow and merciless death.

Gods Will Fall will release on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC on January 29th.