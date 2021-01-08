God of War creator David Jaffe has said that while he isn’t privy to Santa Monica Studio’s plans, he strongly believes that God of War Ragnarok will be cross-gen.

In a video posted to YouTube, Jaffe explained that his comments about Ragnarok most definitely being cross-gen during a God of War stream were picked up by the media, and reported as facts. However, he was basing his comments on what he’s read in the press, especially remarks by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan. Jaffe then went on to criticize those who react negatively to the idea of games being cross-gen, arguing that it wouldn’t make sense for Sony to ignore millions of PlayStation 4 players when it comes to Santa Monica Studio’s flagship series.

Is GOD OF WAR RAGNAROK coming to PS4 and PS5? I mean, why would it NOT?!? But some Gamers are upset about this possibility. So let’s chat about that! Oh! And we’ll also discuss something God of War fans MIGHT need to ACTUALLY be worried about…https://t.co/GKw5UcbyWX pic.twitter.com/hXCGqqpfoD — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 7, 2021

What @‘s the matter w/some of y’all fuckstix?! I have ZERO knowledge if the new GOW Is crossgen (but come on, of course it is). I was stating an opinion based on things Jim Ryan has said in press and the fact that I’m not a fucking moron. It’s not my place to reveal ANY GOW info. — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 6, 2021

Although Ryan declined to comment on Ragnarok‘s status in the past, he has said on multiple occasions that PS5 versions of cross-gen games, like Horizon: Forbidden West, will be built from the ground up to utilize the new hardware.