Ubisoft has shared a list of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s known issues that are under investigation and those that will be fixed with an incoming patch. The developer didn’t say when the next update will drop, but promised further updates “soon.”

Here’s what Ubisoft is working on:

ISSUES ADDRESSED IN FUTURE UPDATE

ALL PLATFORMS

Cannot proceed with several quests: Clues and Riddles War Weary A Sword-Shower in Anecastre / stuck after pledging to Lincolnscire A Little Problem Settling Down Brewing Rebellion Walls and Shadows / Cinematic doesn’t start

Cannot interact with Settlement NPCs

Mari Lwyd disguise doesn’t disappear after completing the Glowecestrescire Arc Potential Workaround: Re-equip the cloak and/or toggle the cloak several times

Cannot interact with Hoard Treasures (Grantebridgescire, Hamptunscire, Oxenefordscire, Eurvicscire)

Unable to Fast Travel since 1.1.0 or before Potential Workaround: Go to the settlement and see to that the event (wolf playing with children that then runs away when you approach them) ends. You may have to relaunch your game if it doesn’t work right away.

Cannot complete the Daughters of Lerion encounter

“A Man’s Best Friend” ability not received

Old Cellar mystery cannot be completed

Didn’t receive Storming the Walls after completing Severing the Lines

Quiver has a minimum amount of arrows available after TU 1.1.0

Fish do not spawn at coasts or in the ocean

ISSUES UNDER INVESTIGATION

ALL PLATFORMS

Cannot proceed with several quests: A Brother’s Keeper Taken for Granted The Seas of Fate A Rivalry for the Ages Road to Hamartia In Absence of an Ealdorman A Sword-Shower in Anecastre / Aelfred doesn’t move The Big Finish / Unable to complete the boss fight Walls and Shadows / Objective not updating

Final order member not revealed

Ubisoft Connect achievements missing

Cannot move shelves in The Demon Odour at the Tithe mystery

Cannot complete the Good Catch achievement/trophy / Fish missing (Flatfish large, Halibut small, Mackerel large, Sturgeon small

COMMENTS FROM DEV TEAM

ALL PLATFORMS

Mari Lwyd costume applied after completing the Glowecestrescire arc (in Glowecestrescire) Note: This is intended behaviour in Glowecestrescire. The Mari Lwyd costume will be applied over the disguise when roaming the Glowecestrescire territory.

Dropping the torch during battle requires you to aim with LT and press RT to drop Note : This is intended behaviour.

World event cannot be completed due to various actions. Workaround : To reset, fast travel to a different location and return later to restart.

The world map territories do not scale to Eivor’s power level. Note: This is intended behavior.

“The Way of the Berserker” and “Legend of Beowulf” can be accessed after founding your settlement in England. Note: To start the quest you need to go to Eivor’s room in the longhouse and open your letterbox and read the highlighted letters.

Struggling to find the third clue for the Adze? The clue is hidden in the region.

[Source: Ubisoft]