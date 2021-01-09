Dying Light 2 studio Techland has issued a statement reassuring fans that the game’s developing is going well and it’ll have “exciting news” to share soon.

We recently reported that Dying Light 2 art director and writer, Paweł Selinger, has left Techland after more than 22 years at the company. In light of reports that the game was going through development troubles, Selinger’s departure sparked conversations about the state of the project. Folks over at Wccftech reached out to the studio for a statement, and was told that Selinger’s absence will not impact development.

The full statement reads:

Paweł Selinger, who has been the narration designer for the last two years, decided at the end of 2020 to end his cooperation with Techland and to pursue his further career elsewhere. Paweł spent most of his professional life at Techland and he, among others, takes credit for the success of the series Call of Juarez. He left a large piece of himself with Dying Light 2, as he worked on the project from the very beginning. His duties, ie. the narrative department, were taken over by Piotr Szymanek in October 2020. We would like to reassure all fans of the upcoming Dying Light 2 that the position of art director is not threatened and has been held by Eric Cochonneau since November 2019. Eric has been taking care of every aspect of the upcoming production ever since and the team under his leadership is doing their best to offer players the best game possible. We will be sharing exciting news about Dying Light 2 soon!

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Wccftech]