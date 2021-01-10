WB Games Montreal has revealed that it has “entirely redesigned” the combat system for upcoming Gotham Knights since releasing 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins.

In an interview with GamesRadar, executive producer Fleur Marty said that this was necessary for co-op to work well. There will still be some familiar mechanics for those who’ve played the Arkham games, but Gotham Knights will still feel new and different.

We have entirely redesigned the combat system in order for it to work well in co-op. Of course, we’re still a brawler, and some of the mechanics won’t feel totally alien for people who played and enjoyed the Arkham series, but it is in many ways very different.

Players will be able to switch to a different character whenever they want, and they won’t be forced to level up each character from scratch because story progression is shared. Marty added:

The game allows you to switch to a different character pretty much any time you want, as long as you go back to The Belfry to do so. Since the story progression is shared between all the characters, it also makes sense that you don’t have to level them up from scratch every time you want to switch. It also stays very coherent in terms of our narrative. Since the other members of the Batman family are always present in some way in the background, while you’re out in the world fighting crime or unravelling the mystery, they don’t stay inactive. So it makes sense that they are also progressing and getting stronger.

Gotham Knights will release in 2021 for last-gen and current-gen platforms.

[Source: GamesRadar]