Housemarque recently released another nine-minute dev diary for its upcoming PlayStation 5-exclusive, Returnal, which showcases new footage and discusses how DualSense features will be incorporated into the game.

“Uncover the process of translating the Housemarque explosive action into 3D and how to stay true to our motto ‘Gameplay First,'” reads a description. Without further ado, check out the video below.

“We’re using the haptic feedback of the DualSense wireless controller to give players extra awareness of gameplay,” Housemarque previously wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “You’ll be able to feel the natural ambience of this alien planet as the controller mimics its environmental effects.”

Adaptive triggers will allow players to move “seamlessly” between aiming down sights and activating alternative fire. “Every weapon has an alternative firing mode, and each of these ‘Alt-Fire’ modes can be found on any weapon,” Housemarque explained. “Squeeze it halfway down to aim down the iron sights; squeeze it all the way down to activate your rechargeable Alt-Fire attack. Switching between modes on a single trigger will become second nature in no time.”

Add 3D audio to the mix, and you’ll have a heck of an adventure.

Returnal tells the story of Selene, who has crash-landed on a shape-shifting world. She has to relentlessly fight for her survival because if she falls, her journey starts over again. The game will release on March 19th, 2021.

For more on Returnal, check out our previous coverage and stay tuned for more. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the gameplay so far.