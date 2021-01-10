SUP3R5, the third-party company behind the PlayStation 2-inspired black PlayStation 5 consoles, has cancelled all orders after preorders went exactly how we expected them to.

In a series of tweets from its now-deleted official account, SUP3R5 revealed that it was “embarrassed” by its North American launch as its website struggled to cope with demand. The company only had 300 units available but demand far surpassed that number. As expected, scalpers also made their way to the website. Video Games Chronicle found that as soon as some of the orders were confirmed, listings for the console appeared on eBay for thousands of dollars.

As if that wasn’t enough, SUP3R5’s employees started receiving “credible threats to their safety,” prompting the company to cancel all orders for the foreseeable future and offer refunds, leaving some customers frustrated because they thought they finally managed to secure a PS5.

SUP3R5 released the following statement:

Last night, our team began receiving credible threats to their safety. We take these threats seriously. We aren’t willing to risk the safety and well-being of our team, or the potential impact this would bring to delivering your order. All existing orders will be cancelled and fully refunded in the coming days. You will receive a notification when this happens. We intended this to be a fun way to celebrate a shared nostalgia. As it turns out, there are people out there who are willing to interfere with that. If we determine that it’s safe to try again, we will. For now, please stay safe.

This is why we can’t have nice things.

[Source: VGC]