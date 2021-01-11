Zombies modes have been a Call of Duty staple since Treyarch introduced the mode to World at War 10 years ago. Activision and Treyarch are giving everyone a chance to experience the ongoing madness with a full free week of access for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s various Zombies modes and maps. Running from January 14th to January 21st, the Black Ops Cold War Zombies free access week will let players play and level up, with all progress carrying over should you choose to buy the game.

Players will have access to Die Maschine, the base Zombies map from Black Ops Cold War that pays homage to the first-ever Call of Duty Zombies map, Nacht un der Toten. Die Maschine has a team head into an old WWII-era lab in Poland that houses dark secrets and hordes of thee undead. You’ll also get to try Cranked, the upcoming Zombies mode that puts your life on a timer in Die Maschine. While zombie kills will refresh that timer, go too long without killing a corpse and you’ll… well, explode. It makes the fast-paced Zombies mode… even faster.

And PlayStation players will get free access to Onslaught, the two-player co-op zombies mode that has a pair of Operators fighting off waves of Zombies on Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer maps. This will include the newly added Raid map, letting you fight off Zombies on one of Call of Duty’s most iconic multiplayer destinations. Onslaught is only for PS4 and PS5 players, but it’s included as part of the Zombies Free Access Week for anyone on the Sony platforms.

You can find the Zombies Free Access Week through each platform’s storefront. At this time, there’s no word on a pre-load, so you may just have to wait until Thursday, January 14th to access it.

Next week is also 115 Day (January 15th). Element 115 was what reanimated the dead in the Call of Duty Zombies universe, as well as what powers all of the unique tech and machines found throughout. Treyarch is promising some big reveals and Zombies information to correspond with the day.

And yes, we’ll have more Zombies goodies to talk about in addition to Cranked, which also goes live next week! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 8, 2021

Future Zombies maps and storylines will be free updates throughout the year, and it’s possible Treyarch is getting ready to reveal the follow up to Die Maschine. It’d be a perfect week to do so, letting free players know what’s coming up if they buy the game in full. Rumors right now point to a Vietnam map coming soon, and we may know more in just a few days.

[Source: Activision]