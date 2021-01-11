A cancelled remake of the original Tomb Raider for the PlayStation Portable has surfaced online, an alpha version of which can be played on PC with a patch, and a DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller.

Titled Tomb Raider: 10th Anniversary, the game was developed by now-defunct British studio Core Design. It was nearly finished, but was ultimately scrapped in favor of Crystal Dynamics’ 2007 release, Tomb Raider: Anniversary. The canned remake’s assets were then used in an Indiana Jones game, which also never released.

As spotted by PC Gamer, Tomb Raider: 10th Anniversary‘s assets have been shared on the Internet Archive. If you’re willing to follow the instructions published by Tomb of Ash, you can get the game running and explore an in-game Greece and Peru alongside the Croft Manor. You can also climb, jump, and swim across different levels, but there are no enemies to fight because it’s an alpha build.

For those who don’t want to try it out themselves, here’s a video:

In a 2016 interview with Eurogamer, former Core Design boss Gavin Rummery revealed that the studio was already on thin ice when Tomb Raider: 10th Anniversary was cancelled, and it never recovered. He said that the cancellation in favor of Crystal Dynamics’ pitch “went down like a cup of cold sick at our place.” “The only bit I proposed that came to fruition was the idea of doing it in the bloody first place. It was gutting,” Rummery added.

After 32 years of operation, Core Design closed shop in 2010.

[Source: PC Gamer]