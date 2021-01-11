Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna has reported that Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) is monitoring CD Projekt RED’s progress on Cyberpunk 2077‘s patches, and could potentially slap the developer with a fine of up to 10 percent of its 2020 income.

A Benchmark.pl article translated by Reddit user MichaelThePlatypus claims that UOKiK contacted CD Projekt RED and demanded an explanation for the fiasco. The developer was asked what steps it has already taken, and plans to take to resolve the situation. The ultimate decision to fine CD Projekt RED will depend on a number of factors, including the studio’s explanation for the issues and how it will handle consumer complaints.

According to the website, this is a major development that CD Projekt RED certainly won’t underestimate. Previously, the developer said that it would “vigorously” defend itself against multiple lawsuits filed in the United States.

CD Projekt RED isn’t merely facing backlash from players. A number of its investors expressed their displeasure with the situation because it caused the company’s share price to fall drastically, wiping out profits for investors as well as its own founders.

Thus far, CD Projekt RED’s management has failed to provide an explanation for their misleading statements about Cyberpunk 2077‘s last-gen ports. The company went on record to claim that game runs “surprisingly well” on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, only to later admit that it “didn’t pay attention” to those versions. Cyberpunk 2077 was subsequently pulled from the PlayStation Store, and remains suspended as of this writing.

[Source: Reddit]