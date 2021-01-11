A set of curious trademarks were recently made by Square Enix, all appearing to relate to Final Fantasy VII. The publisher trademarked the phrases “Ever Crisis” and “The First Soldier,” as well as filing a trademark for the Shinra Electric Power Company logo. The phrases were filed on December 17, 2020, with the logo following a few days later on December 22, 2020. All of the trademarks were made in Japan and published today.

All of these trademarks seem to connect to Final Fantasy VII. “Crisis” is a word often used in association with the events that preceded Final Fantasy VII’s main story, with both 2004’s mobile Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII and the 2007 PSP game Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII using the word. “Ever Crisis” seems to fit into that, and could potentially offer some hints at the direction future Final Fantasy VII Remake entries will go. It could potentially even be a subtitle, if the pattern continues. Ever Crisis: Final Fantasy VII Remake has a nice ring to it.

“The First Soldier” appears to reference the group called SOLDIER from Final Fantasy VII, again a center part of the narrative. It’s an elite black ops fighting force used as a propaganda machine by Shinra, and is also at the heart of the dark experiments the company has been doing. Sephiroth was the “first SOLDIER,” and if this trademark is yet another subtitle name for the Final Fantasy VII Remake series, it could once again hint at where the future games may go. Sephiroth was once hailed as a hero, after all, and his dark side came at the discovery of the experiments that made him.

And finally, the Shinra Electric Power Company logo, the corporation at the center of it all. While Sephiroth may seem like the main antagonist of Final Fantasy VII, the events of the game are actually perpetuated by the greedy, power-hungry, and capitalistic intentions of Shinra. Though Sephiroth’s choices and actions make him a villain, he’s ultimately a victim of Shinra as well.

With the way that Final Fantasy VII Remake ended and how it slightly shifted the story we knew, there’s been a lot of speculation about how the narrative might carry forward, and if future entries would tie into the other Final Fantasy VII games that have expanded the lore and the universe. While not directly mentioned in relation to Final Fantasy VII Remake, these trademarks appear to offer up a glimpse at the future of one of the biggest releases of 2020.

There’s also a theory among fans that the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII game and film names follow alphabetical order, and these trademarks fit the pattern.

Advent Children

Before Crisis

Crisis Core

Dirge of Cerberus

Ever Crisis

(the) First Soldier

Square Enix has yet to comment or confirm anything official about the next part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga, except that it is being worked on. However, to add a little bit of fire to the flames of these trademarks, the Square Enix Twitter account put out a new tweet:

。

ｏ

○

╭◜◝ ͡ ◜ ͡ ◜◝ ◜ ͡ ◝ ◜ ╮

( )

╰◟◞ ͜ ◟◞◟◞ ͜ ◟◞ ͜ ◞ ╯ — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) January 11, 2021

The meme format can be translated as “Thinking about Cloud,” and honestly Square Enix? Same. Same.

Hopefully this means we’ll be getting news on the next part of Final Fantasy VII Remake sooner rather than later. Do you think these trademarks are a sign of what’s to come? Is the next game going to be titled “Ever Crisis: Final Fantasy VII Remake?”

