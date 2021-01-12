Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received a new title update today, January 12. Those who are playing the game on PlayStation 4 may be disappointed to find there’s no difference to the game for them; the patch’s sole purpose was to optimize the game’s performance on PS5.

The patch has improved the game’s framerate, dynamic resolution range, and post-processing resolution. These are the PlayStation 5 specific patch notes:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 Update

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Postprocessing increased to 1440p

Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)

Importantly, this is an update to optimize the PS4 version of the game when played via backwards compatibility on the PS5. It is not a native PS5 application.

This is the game’s first patch since it was included under the Lucasfilm Games banner, the brand that now represents all Star Wars games. Publisher EA currently holds the video game exclusivity license for the Star Wars brand until 2023, at which point many people expect Disney to begin allowing other developers and publishers to produce games in the franchise.

The Lucasfilm Games brand promises to keep an “eye toward the future”, one that will include Jedi: Fallen Order as part of a new franchise as confirmed by EA. Rumors have already been circling that a sequel to the game is in development, and this will largely be due to the first game’s success.

Jedi: Fallen Order had sold more than 8 million units this time last year, so that figure will likely have grown since then. Indeed, the publisher had hoped the game would reach 10 million units by March 2020, although they never confirmed whether they hit that target. What we do know is it had registered 10 million unique players across all platforms by the end of fiscal year 2020. That figure will only have increased seeing as the game was introduced to EA Play on PlayStation 4 on November 10. Overall, the title has well and truly managed to exceed EA’s expectations.

