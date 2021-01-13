Last October, we reported that a job listing on Sucker Punch Productions’ website suggested that the developer is either gearing up for a sequel or more content for Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch was specifically looking for a narrative writer who has a “desire to write stories set in feudal Japan.” Now, the studio has advertised another job, the wording of which further indicates that more Ghost of Tsushima will be coming our way.

As spotted by Wccftech, Sucker Punch is looking for a combat designer who understands Ghost of Tsushima‘s “core combat systems.” The same job requirement clearly states that candidates “must have played Ghost of Tsushima.”

The description further reads:

Do you dissect the combat and core systems of all games you play? Do you delight in knowing the details of attack or parry timing and count frames? Then we would like to talk to you! We are looking for people who are passionate about living and breathing Combat Design. Sucker Punch games focus on strong and innovative player abilities mixed with rich storytelling and challenging encounters. As a Combat Designer, you’re in the middle of this, creating the glue for content and systems, helping create a cohesive and exhilarating experience.

Considering the critical and commercial success of Ghost of Tsushima, it hardly comes as a surprise that Sucker Punch wants to continue exploring the world.

We’ll update our readers when we find out more about the project. In the meantime, let us know if you’d like an expansion or a sequel.

[Source: Sucker Punch via Wccftech]