Last week, Raven Software released an update for Call of Duty: Warzone. Unfortunately that update reintroduced the stim glitch where players can get infinite stims if they dropped their weapons while cooking a grenade. As such, another update has been released this week that removes that glitch again. It also nerfs the DMR 14, Type 63, and Burst Pistol even further than it did last week.

The full patch notes can be seen below:

Blueprints Gallantry (Mac 10)

– All stats updated to match base Mac-10 Weapons DMR 14 • Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR • Damage falloff ranges decreased

– 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units) • Recoil increased

– Increased moderately for second and third bullet

– Increased slightly for subsequent bullets • Locational damage multipliers adjusted

– Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units

– Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%) Type 63 • Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR • Damage falloff ranges decreased

– 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units) Burst Pistol • Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%) Attachments DMR 14 • Front Grip

– Vertical recoil reduction removed

– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30% • Field Agent Foregrip

– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%

– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30% Type 63 • Front Grip

– Vertical recoil reduction removed

– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30% • Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%

– Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40% Burst Pistol • Akimbo

– All location damage multipliers set to 1 Tactical Equipment • Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade Challenges • Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended

Now that the Playlist updates have been moved to Thursdays, the game gets a changeover today too. Verdansk BR – Solos, Plunder – Quads, Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Duos, and Rebirth Island – Resurgence Trios are all leaving the playlist rotation.

They’re being replaced with Verdansk BR – Buy Back Solos, Plunder – Trios, Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Solos, and Rebirth Island – Resurgence Quads. Those wanting to jump into the game for the new playlists or, more specifically, to level up their weapons will want to prepare for the double weapon XP weekend that begins at 10am PT tomorrow, January 15. The weekend will run until the same time on January 19.

