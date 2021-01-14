When Riders Republic was first revealed by Ubisoft last year, it came with a release date of February 25. That is no longer the case. Riders Republic has been delayed and won’t be releasing next month. The good news is it’s still set to release sometime this year.

The announcement was made on Twitter but didn’t really give a reason for the delay aside from hinting at the team needing more time to perfect the game. However, the extra development time is sure to help the game avoid a situation like that faced by Cyberpunk 2077, where so many people requested refunds for the buggy title that Sony pulled it from the PlayStation Store.

Riders Republic is a massive multiplayer title that provides a huge extreme sports playground made up of several notable locations all smushed together, such as American National Parks, Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton. Players can try out a number of different sports, like mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding and wing suiting, either in solo mode or with up to 50 other players. Progressing through each sport will unlock plenty of gear for players to customize their character and equipment as they see fit.

We’re only two weeks into the new year and this is far from the first delay we’ve heard about. Just yesterday, Hogwarts Legacy was delayed into 2022 so the team could give the game the time it needed. The aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077‘s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions have also been pushed to later this year. People Can Fly’s Outriders got a relatively short delay of just two months, placing itself in an April release window. In a move that didn’t surprise anyone, ANNO: Mutationem moved from the 2020 release window it missed to Q3 2021. Finally, a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show 2021 suggested a delay for Pragmata into 2023.

