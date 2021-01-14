Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that the upcoming Uncharted movie and The Last of Us HBO television series are “just the beginning of the expansion of our storytelling.”

In a video message released ahead of Consumer Electronics Show 2021, Ryan said that the company is gearing up to explore new media and reach wider audiences because Sony is a “creative entertainment company” first and foremost. Ryan also reiterated that the PlayStation 5’s launch was Sony’s most successful launch ever.

The video is available to view on Sony’s corporate website. A transcript of Ryan’s message is as follows:

Our studios have helped deliver the best launch lineup in PlayStation history. And what a diversity of content, from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Sackboy, and the upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West. Our studios develop premium content for a wide variety of PlayStation gamers. And we have the best partnerships in business, from big blockbuster titles like Call of Duty to inventive indies like Bugsnax – there’s something for everyone. We’re also really thrilled to bring some of the best PlayStation IP to new media like film and television. You’ll see this year the upcoming Tom Holland film, Uncharted, based on our iconic adventure game, and The Last of Us – a gritty emotional journey – will be coming to HBO. This is just the beginning of the expansion of our storytelling into new media and even wider audiences. Sony is a creative company, and entertainment has never been more important. PlayStation 5 was SIE’s most successful launch and the biggest console launch of all time.

Uncharted movie will release on July 16th.