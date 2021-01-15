The latest update for Immortals Fenyx Rising has added DualSense Haptic Feedback to the game’s combat for PS5 players. As well as other bug fixes and gameplay improvements, the update 1.1.0 also adds the groundwork for the game’s upcoming first DLC, A New God.

There are also bug fixes for photo mode, fast-travelling, and a bug in one of the story missions. The full patch notes are below:

Immortals Fenyx Rising Update Patch Notes

Highlights

Added support for the upcoming DLC content “A New God”

Multiple localization fixes.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Activities

Fixed the issue when (REDACTED) stops fighting you in the Zeus Throne region main story fight.

[Photomode] Fixed multiple issues when having more than 50 photos.

[Photomode] Friend photos are now prioritized on the map and correctly identified.

Fixed an issue where gameplay elements disappear after fast-traveling.

Fixed an issue where the Fenyx would get stuck after fast-traveling.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue when the player would get stuck behind an invisible wall after looting a chest In dungeons.

Fixed an issue where customizing the “Dodge” action button would affect the “Sprint” action button and vice-versa on a controller.

Adjusted the “Look, No Hands” obtention to be only in vaults as described.

Fixed the “Galewind” bow behavior to fit its first perk description.

User Interface

Visual Customization now stay applied when switching weapon or armor.

Graphics

Guided arrow can now be seen from farther away.

System

[PS5] Haptic Feedback added to various combat action.

A New God will put Fenyx in the middle of the Trial of the Olympians at Olympos. His aim is to join the Inner Circle of the Pantheon, but to do so he’ll have to beat a number of challenge vaults. The DLC is believed to be releasing next week on January 21, although Ubisoft has yet to confirm this. Update 1.1.0 is already available for download on PlayStation 5.

[Source: Ubisoft Forums]