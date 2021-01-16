The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) website seems to have outed Tales From the Borderlands for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

As spotted by Gematsu, the episodic series was rated for current-gen consoles and PC in December, but went unnoticed until now. The listing lends some credence to a March 2020 rumor of a “Redux” version and a sequel. To refresh our readers’ memories, a leaked trailer popped up on Reddit last year, which teased a Redux release and a second season. The videos are still up at the time of this writing, so make sure to check out our previous coverage.

Tales From the Borderlands is a five-part episodic series developed by Telltale Games. It’s set on Pandora after the events of Borderlands 2, and boasts the Gearbox series’ trademark humor. An overview is as follows:

You’ll play as Rhys, a Hyperion ‘suit’ with dreams of being the next Handsome Jack, and Fiona, a Pandoran con artist looking to score her biggest ever swindle. Thrown together as unwilling partners in an adventure to recover cash they both think is theirs, their journey will take you on a wild ride where gangsters, bandit lords, and Vault Hunters are just some of the obstacles you’ll encounter, in this new take on the award-winning universe created by Gearbox Software. • Play as Rhys, on a mission to make Hyperion his

• Play as Fiona, on a mission to make the money hers (all of it)

• Explore Pandora as never before: familiar and new locations brought to life as more than mere cannon fodder

• Your choices matter, changing the story around you, and making the tale yours

We’ll update our readers when an official announcement is made.

[Source: PEGI via Gematsu]