Between February 5th and 26th, all Nioh 2 players will automatically receive two new armor sets for free in order to celebrate the launch of Nioh 2 Remastered.
The PlayStation Twitter account offered a preview of the Ornate Gold armor and Sohaya Deserter garb, both of which will be added via a patch.
From February 5-26, celebrate the release of Nioh 2 Remastered with two new armor sets, available to all Nioh 2 owners for a limited time via a patch:
Ornate Gold Armor
Sohaya Deserter Garb pic.twitter.com/YX2Q0AzkEx
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 15, 2021
Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition will release on the PlayStation 5 on February 5th. It’ll be available as a standalone title, and also as part of The Nioh Collection. Nioh 2 Remastered will include the base game and all downloadable content for $49.99. The Nioh Collection will offer both base games and their respective content for $69.99.
Here’s an official overview of the PS5 offering:
Unleash your darkness and master the Yokai power within like never before on PS5. In this brutal action-RPG adventure spanning demon-infested Sengoku-era Japan, discover the complete Nioh 2 story, including three huge expansions and exclusive next-gen enhancements. Master the way of the samurai, command powerful Onmyo magic and wield deadly Ninjutsu abilities to survive in a world where death is always close at hand…
•Battle ferocious enemies in lethal combat, targeting 120 fps with ultra-fast load times.
•Team up with allies or face the world’s warriors online with cross-generation multiplayer.
•Import your save data from Nioh 2 on PS4 and resume your adventure from right where you left off.