Hazelight Studios‘ Josef Fares has said that although his upcoming co-op adventure, It Takes Two, will look better on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it won’t come with any special enhancements.

In an interview with IGN, Fares said that the new consoles dropped pretty late in the production cycle so Hazelight hasn’t been able to do much with them. Don’t expect any haptics or adaptive trigger support. That said, Fares is happy that developers get to make games for more powerful consoles going forward.

I don’t really care about consoles. I care about games. Of course I wish we could have looked more into the new consoles [for It Takes Two]. I’m just happy they are more powerful, because it takes a lot of time when a console is not really powerful enough, but what I like about the new generation is that they are powerful, that we can focus on them. But to be honest with you, they came in so late in our production – of course it’s going to look better on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we didn’t really have the time to adjust them and make the PS5 version special, or the Xbox blah blah… Whatever they call the Xbox Series.

Fares then went on a little rant about Microsoft’s console naming convention, calling the Xbox Series X “a f****** confusing name.” “Trust me, even them, they’re confused in their offices. What is this X, S… I don’t know, what the f****,” he concluded.

