PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 19, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Brain Beats $14.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

Aborigenus $4.99

Arcade Archives Rod Land $7.99

Ascendance $9.99

Balancelot $7.99

Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom $19.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Zombies Free Access Free

Iris.Fall $19.99

LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle $27.99

Loot Hero DX $4.99

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame PS5 $59.99

Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99

Misk Schools Quest $4.99

Neon Chrome PS5 $17.99

Noble Armada: Lost Worlds $19.99

Outbreak PS5 $14.99

Outbreak: Lost Hope PS5 $14.99

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles PS5 $14.99

Rocket Punch $4.99

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition $14.99

The Pillar: Puzzle Escape $9.99

Turrican Flashback Collection $29.99

Windfolk: Sky is just the beginning $14.99

