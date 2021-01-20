Sony’s Santa Monica Studio is actively hiring for its ongoing projects, and if an official tweet is anything to go by, an unannounced game is in development alongside God of War Ragnarok.

The specific vacancy that Santa Monica Studio advertised on Twitter is for an “experienced art director for the development of a new unannounced title.”

HOT JOB: ART DIRECTOR We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title! If you’ve got what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver best-in-class visual quality, apply here https://t.co/HBV4G97OtI #SMSCareers #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/IkzVzcvCJV — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) January 19, 2021

The job description reads:

We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title! Do you love collaborating to build genre-defining games? Join us as we embark on a new journey! The Art Director is an industry veteran and craft expert. They have practical experience in defining and maintaining a world-class artistic vision to support the overall game vision with a proven execution to ship. They will coordinate large teams of artists across multiple subject areas to execute on the creative promise for a large-scale new project. The ideal candidate has been in a Senior/Lead role on multiple titles and is able to bring to bear their expertise in content creation, collaboration, and communication to craft immersive and engaging player experiences.

A look on Santa Monica Studio’s careers page reveals that it has at least 25 job openings.

Color us intrigued!