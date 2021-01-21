A new PlayStation Store sale gives players the opportunity to get a bunch of great games for under $20. The Under $20 Sale discounts a number of games on both PS4 and PS5, and even PSVR to less than $20, even some recent highlights that drop their prices by up to 85% off their normal retail. There are full games, bundles, and DLC to peruse, including loads of deluxe and complete editions for games so you can get the full experience.

The sale runs through the end of the day Wednesday February 3, so you have a couple of weeks to pick out any games you want. The downside of so many great games on sale for less than $20 is that you’ll end up spending a lot more than $20 total on these great video game deals! A few of the deals have an additional percentage discount if you’re a PlayStation Plus member too.

Curiously, there’s one game on this list for $20.99 (House Flipper), but we’ll forgive the 99 cent oversight. Everything else on this complete list is definitively under $20.

Check out everything on sale in the complete list below, or over at the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Store Games Under $20 Sale – Complete List

#Funtime – $8.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode – $9.99

11-11 Memories Retold – $4.79

911 Operator + Special Resources – $8.99

A Knight’s Quest – $4.99

Accel World VS Sword Art Online – $9.59

Agony – $3.99

Alien: Isolation – $5.99

Alienation Season Pass – $4.99

Almost There The Platformer – $1.99

Alvastia Chronicles – $7.49

American Fugitive – $4.99

Anthem – $10.79

Antiquia Lost – $7.49

Ash of Gods: Redemption – $8.99

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99 Season Pass – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $11.99 Season Pass – $15.99

Astro Bot Rescue Mission – $14.99

Atomicorps – $8.99

Aven Colony – $8.99

Bad North – $7.49 Portraits Pack – $2.79

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $9.99

Batman: The Telltale Series Season Pass – $4.49

Batman: The Enemy Within Season Pass – $4.49

Battlefield 1 Revolution – $9.99

Battlefield 4 – $7.99

Battlefield V – $14.79

Beholder Complete Edition – $2.99

Beholder 2 – $3.74

Beyond Eyes – $2.99

Black Clover: Quartet Knights Deluxe Edition – $11.99

Black The Fall – $4.49

Bloodborne – $12.99 The Old Hunters – $9.99

Bound by Flame – $1.99

Bravo Team – $9.99

The Bridge – $2.49

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – $4.99

Call of Cthulhu – $8.99

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $19.79

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition – $19.79

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $19.79

Call of Duty Ghosts Gold Edition – $19.79

Car Mechanic Simulator – $16.49 Bentley DLC – $1.79 Dodge DLC – $2.99 Dodge Modern DLC – $2.99 Chrysler DLC – $2.99 Ford DLC – $3.59 Lotus DLC – $2.99 Maserati DLC – $2.99 Mercedes-Benz DLC – $4.19 Pagani DLC – $3.59 Plymout DLC – $2.99 Porsche DLC – $3.59 Ram DLC – $2.99 Rims DLC – $1.19

Carly and the Reaperman Escape from the Underworld – $9.99

The Catch: Carp and Coarse Edition – $14.99

Children of the Zodiarcs – $5.39

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy – $19.99

Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle – $17.99

Citadel: Forged with Fire – $15.99

Constructor – $7.99

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle – $16.24

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $3.24

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $13.99

The Council Complete Season – $6.24

The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition – $14.99 Season Pass – $15.99

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition – $5.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $9.89

Dead by Daylight Special Edition PS4 & PS5 – $14.99

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $4.99

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition – $4.99

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $14.87

Death Stranding – $19.99

Deleveled – $6.49

Descenders – $14.99

Detroit: Become Human – $12.99 Digital Deluxe Edition – $19.49

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $4.49 Digital Deluxe Edition – $6.74

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – $14.99

Dirt Rally 2.0 Year One Pass – $7.99

Dishonored Definitive Edition – $5.99

Dishonored Death of the Outsider – $8.99 Deluxe Bundle – $17.99

Doom VFR – $8.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $8.99 FighterZ Pass – $17.49 FighterZ Pass 2 – $12.49

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $8.99 Extra Pass – $14.99 Super Pass – $14.99 Ultra Pack Set – $7.49

Erica – $4.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $17.99

End Space – $4.99

The Escapists Supermax Edition – $6.24

The Escapists 2 Game of the Year Edition – $9.44

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture – $4.99

The Evil Within – $7.99

The Evil Within 2 – $17.99

Euro Fishing Ultimate Edition – $15.74

F1 2019 – $12.49 Legends Edition Senna & Prost – $14.99

F1 2020 Schumacher Edition DLC – $6.99

Far Cry 4 – $6.59 Gold Edition – $11.54

Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition – $11.54

Farpoint – $9.99

Fear Effect Sedna – $1.99

Fernz Gate – $7.49

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $9.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – $17.49 Comrades Multiplayer – $4.99 Episode Ardyn – $2.49 Episode Gladiolus – $2.49 Episode Ignis – $2.49 Episode Prompto – $2.49 Royal Pack – $7.49 Season Pass – $7.49

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – $14.99

Firewall Zero Hour – $12.99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition – $9.99

The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition – $2.99

Flockers – $3.74

Flywrench – $3.49

For Honor – $7.49 Year 3 Pass – $8.99

For The King – $6.24

Forgotton Anne – $7.99

Fruit Ninja VR – $10.49

Genesis Alpha One – $10.19

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved – $3.74

God Eater 2 Rage Burst – $8.99

Gonner – $1.99

Gonner 2 – $9.09 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle – $13.99

Gran Turismo Spec II – $14.99

Gravity Rush 2 – $14.99

Grid Launch Edition – $8.74 Ultimate Edition – $13.49

Grow Up – $3.99

Hello Neighbor – $7.49

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection – $17.99

Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds – $5.99

House Flipper – $20.99 (Hey, that’s not “Under $20!”)

inFamous First Light – $7.04

inFamous Second Son – $9.99

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – $14.99

The Inpatient – $9.99

Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $13.74

Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $16.49

Jump Force Deluxe Edition – $19.78

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – $13.74

Just Cause 3 – $3.99 XXL Edition – $5.99

Just Cause 4 Complete Edition – $17.49 Black Market Pack – $4.99

Kerbal Space Program Breaking Ground Expansion – $11.24 History and Parts Pack – $4.99

Killzone Shadow Fall – $9.99

Kingdom New Lands – $3.74

Kingdom Treasury Collection – $16.24

Kingdom Two Crowns – $12.99

Kings Quest Season Pass – $4.99 Chapter 2 – $1.99 Chapter 3 – $1.99 Chapter 4 – $1.99 Chapter 5 – $1.99

Knack – $5.99

Knack 2 – $11.99

L.A. Noire – $19.99

LA Cops – $3.74

The Last Guardian – $13.99

The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone) – $4.99

LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition – $6.99

LEGO City Undercover – $7.49

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – $18.74

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $4.99

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $12.49

LEGO Worlds – $5.99

Lethal VR – $3.74

LittleBigPlanet 3 – $9.99

The Little Acre – $2.59

Little Nightmares – $4.99

Mad Max – $9.99

Manual Samuel – $1.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – $9.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass – $9.89 Premium Costume Pass – $9.89

Mass Effect: Andromeda – $8.99

Masters of Anima – $2.99

Metro Exodus Gold Edition – $19.49 Sam’s Story – $8.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $12.49

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $3.99

Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $5.99

Monopoly Plus – $4.49

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – $19.79 Iceborne Deluxe Kit – $11.24 Deluxe Kit – $7.49 DLC Collection – $19.99 Complete Gesture Pack – $14.99 Complete Handler Costume Pack – $8.99 Compete Sticker Pack – $5.99

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV – $14.99

Mortal Kombat X XL Pack – $6.24

Mosaic – $13.99 Deluxe Edition Content – $1.39 1% Edition – $17.49

Moss – $14.99

Mugsters – $2.99

MudRunner – $8.74

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.99

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels – $5.99

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm – $7.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Deluxe Edition – $11.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $19.99

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – $8.99 Season Pass – $14.99 Season Pass 2 – $14.99

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $7.49

NBA 2KVR Experience – $7.49

Need For Speed – $5.99

Need For Speed Payback – $7.99

Need For Speed Rivals – $5.99

New Gundam Breaker – $19.79

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – $13.99

Nidhogg – $7.49

Nidhogg 2 – $7.49

No Heroes Allowed VR – $9.89

Octohedron – $5.19

Oh My Godheads – $2.99

One Piece: Burning Blood – $8.99 Gold Edition – $13.51

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $8.99

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition – $9.99

One Piece: World Seeker – $14.99

OnShape – $15.99

The Order: 1886 – $12.99

Overcooked 2 Campfire Cook Off – $4.01 Carnival of Chaos – $4.01 Night of the Hangry Horde – $6.69 Surf ‘n’ Turf – $4.01 Too Many Cooks Pack – $2.00

Overcooked Gourmet Edition – $7.99 The Lost Morsel – $2.99 Holiday Bundle – $7.99

Outbreak: The New Nightmare – $8.99

Outward – $11.99 The Soroboreans – $11.99

Pawarumi – $8.99

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition – $3.59

Peaky Blinders Mastermind – $14.99

Persona 3 – Dancing in Moonlight – $13.49

Persona 5 – $7.99 Ultimate Edition – $19.54

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $9.89

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – $19.24

Planet Alpha – $4.99

PlayStation VR Worlds – $10.04

Prey Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.99

Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition – $13.49

Prototype – $5.99

Prototype 2 – $7.99

RAD – $5.99

Rage 2 – $17.99

Raging Justice – $3.74

Rayman Legends – $4.99

Ray’s The Dead – $14.99

Redeemer Enhanced Edition – $8.99

Relicta – $11.99

Resident Evil – $4.99

Resident Evil 0 – $4.99 Complete Costume Pack – $4.99 Costume Pack 1 – $1.49 Costume Pack 2 – $1.49 Costume Pack 3 – $1.49 Costume Pack 4 – $1.49 Pre-order Bonus Rebecca T-Shirt – $0.49

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – $19.99 All in-game Rewards Unlock – $1.99 Extra DLC Pack – $7.49 Leon Costume: Noir – $2.24 Leon Costume: Arklay Sheriff – $2.24 Claire Costume : Noir – $2.24 Claire Costume: Elza Walker – $2.24 Claire Cotsume: Military – $2.24 Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap – $2.24 Samurai Edge – Chris Model – $1.49 Samurai Edge – Albert Model Samurai Edge – Jill Model – $1.49

Resident Evil 3 Classic Costume Pack – $2.24

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition – $19.99 5-coin Set and Madhouse Mode Unlock – $1.49 Banned Footage Volume 1 – $3.99 Banned Footage Volume 2 – $5.99 End of Zoe – $5.99 Season Pass – $11.99

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $7.49

Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster Pack x3 – $2.00 RP Booster Pack x10 – $5.35 RP Booster Pack x50 – $19.79

Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $11.99 Season Pass – $4.99 Raid Mode Life Crystals x5 – $0.74 Raid Mode Life Crystals x12 – $1.49 Raid Mode Life Crystals x25 – $2.99 Raid Mode Chicago Typewriter and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Assault Rifle NSR47 and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Python and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Samurai Edge and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Shotgun TAP194 and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Sniper Rifle SVD and Parts – $0.69 Extra Episode 1: The Struggle – $2.99 Extra Episode 2 – Little Miss – $2.99 Episode 2: Contemplations – $2.39 Episode 3: Judgment – $2.39 Episode 4: Metamorphosis – $2.39

RIGS Mechanized Combat League – $7.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $5.99

Roundguard – $10.99

Season After Fall – $1.99

Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $9.99

Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm – $4.49

Sheltered – $3.74

Shiftlings – $3.74

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – $2.99

Shing! – $9.99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.49

Slender: The Arrival – $1.99

Snake Pass – $3.99

Steep – $7.49

Street Fighter V – $7.99 Capcom Pro Tour 2017 Premier Pass – 4.99 Capcom Pro Tour 2018 Premier Pass – $6.99 Capcom Pro Tour 2019 Premier Pass – $11.24 Capcom Pro Tour 2020 Premier Pass – $14.99 CPT Premier Package – $4.99

Sonic Mania Encore DLC – $2.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $9.89

Space Crew – $9.99

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition – $8.99

Space Hulk Bundle – $19.99

Space Hulk Tactics – $8.99

Suicide Guy – $3.19 Sleepin’ Deeply – $1.79

Suicide Guy Bundle – $8.79

Super Stardust Ultra VR – $4.99

The Surge – $4.99

The Surge 2 Premium Edition – $17.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $9.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – $8.99

Sword Art Online: Lost Song – $11.99

Tales of Zestiria – $8.99

Team Sonic Racing – $17.99

Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – $8.99

Thief – $1.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $5.09

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $8.99 Gold Edition – $19.99 Year 1 Pass – $11.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Pass – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $8.99

Tour de France 2020 – $19.99

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 – $19.79

Tumblestone – $4.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $12.99

Uno – $3.99

Unravel Two – $5.59

Unruly Heroes – $10.99

Until Dawn – $9.99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – $7.04

Valkyria Revolution – $11.99

Valley – $2.99

Vampyr – $9.99

West of Dead – $12.99 Path of the Crow Edition – $13.64 Path of the Crow DLC – $1.94

The Wolf Among Us – $4.49

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $11.99

Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe – $1.99

World of Final Fantasy – $12.49 Maxima Upgrade DLC – $7.99

Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5 – $11.24 Digital Deluxe Edition – $16.49

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – $13.99

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $18.74

Yakuza 0 – $4.99

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle – $17.99

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – $19.99

Zombie Army Trilogy – $4.99

Are you picking up anything in the latest PlayStation Store Games Under Sale? Remember to grab these deals before they leave on February 3, 2021.

