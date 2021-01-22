Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said at CES 2021 that the upcoming Uncharted movie and The last of Us HBO series are “just the beginning” of the company’s foray into new media. However, it looks like those new beginnings are going to have to wait a little while longer because the company just delayed the Uncharted movie (for the umpteenth time) into February 2022.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starrer will now release on February 11th, 2022, to be precise. But we don’t recommend holding your breath when it comes to this one.

To be fair though, Uncharted isn’t the only movie that got delayed. Thanks to filming and production challenges stemming from the ongoing pandemic, a number of movies have been pushed, including No Time to Die, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Cinderella.

“We’re really thrilled to bring some of the best PlayStation IP to new media like film and television,” Ryan said at CES. “You’ll see this year the upcoming Tom Holland film, Uncharted, based on our iconic adventure game, and The Last of Us – a gritty emotional journey – will be coming to HBO. Sony is a creative company, and entertainment has never been more important.”

The Uncharted movie has been in development since late 2007/early 2008. It has gone through numerous directors and producers since then, and has had its script re-written at least once. Last year, we finally saw some pictures from the set, giving us our first look at Holland as Nathan Drake and Wahlberg as Sully.

