Ubisoft has updated its list of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s known issues, reassuring fans that it’ll fix the funky animation during dialogues – a problem introduced by the previous patch, 1.1.1.
The incoming update will also fix Photo Mode glitches, quest-breaking bugs, and missing fish in the ocean. Full list of fixes in the pipeline and issues under investigation are as follows:
ISSUES ADDRESSED IN FUTURE UPDATE
ALL PLATFORMS
- Fish do not spawn at coasts or in the ocean
- Photo Mode frames not applied to photos
- Fishmonger cannot be finished / quest remains in celebrated status
- Cannot proceed with several quests:
- A Cruel Destiny / NPCs intervenes during the bossfight
- Cannot move shelves in The Demon Odor at the Tithe mystery
- Cannot complete Dobby’s Altar / Cannot find Fabric anywhere
- Final order member not revealed after defeating all OOA members.
- Diamond rune slots on gear pieces other than torsos (More details available here)
- Mythic gear sets are downgraded when redeemed in Vinland
- Lip Sync / Mouth movement during dialogues since 1.1.1
- Cannot interact with Tove after completing Carrying the Torch / Tattoo shop
ISSUES UNDER INVESTIGATION
ALL PLATFORMS
- Cannot proceed with several quests:
- A Brother’s Keeper
- Taken for Granted
- The Seas of Fate
- A Rivalry for the Ages
- A Sword-Shower in Anecastre / Aelfred doesn’t move
- The Big Finish / Unable to complete the boss fight
- The Big Finish / Quest objective doesn’t upgrade when delivering the paint
- Walls and Shadows / Objective not updating
- Road to Hamartia / Halfdan doesn’t follow player
- In Absence of an Ealdorman / Quest marker missing
- In Absence of an Ealdorman / Body missing in Roaring Meg’s Spring
- In Absence of an Ealdorman / Brooch collected before starting the quest
- Stench of Treachery / incorrect traitor selection
- Have You Seen This Man / Petra stuck
- Clues and Riddles / Unable to interact with door
- Defensive Measures / Jotuns can pass through shield
- War Weary / Cannot re-enter quest area
- Blood from a Stone / Unable to move cargo
- Final order member not revealed
- Cannot move shelves in The Demon Odor at the Tithe mystery
- Fish missing (Flatfish large, Halibut small, Mackerel large, Sturgeon small
- Avenge quests are nowhere to be found
- Cannot complete Dobby’s Altar / Cannot find Fabric anywhere
- Multiple issues with Ubisoft Connect challenges not being properly tracked and stats not displaying the correct information
The patch has yet to be dated.
[Source: Ubisoft]